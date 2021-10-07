Clinton County Sgt. Scott Reyhons receives American Legion law enforcement award

The Clinton American Legion Post 190 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award ceremony featured winner Sgt. Scott Reyhons (third from left), with Ron Mussmann, left, Jim Manion, Sheriff Bill Greenwalt, Bob Burns and Jeff Chapman.

Sgt. Scott Reyhons of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office has been chosen the 2021 American Legion, Department of lowa, Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. An award ceremony was held Wednesday with the Clinton American Legion Post 190, which presented Sgt. Reyhons with his plaque.

The purpose of this award is to honor a well-rounded Law Enforcement Officer who has exceeded, above and beyond, the duty requirements expected of his/her position and has demonstrated a distinct pattern of community service — coupled with professional achievement, in addition to occurrences of heroism, according to a Clinton County Sheriff’s Office release.

Sgt. Reyhons was nominated for this award based on his courageous actions and direct impact in preserving the life of another individual, while placing himself in harm’s way during a domestic violence investigation in which Sgt. Reyhons was shot.

Jesse Lee Doran, 29, of Davenport, was charged with attempted murder of Reyhons, after a Jan. 15, 2021 domestic disturbance in rural Charlotte. Doran was accused of entering a structure where a 72-year-old woman relative was present, and charged with shooting Reyhons, who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Doran was also accused of trying to kill the woman relative, who was injured after “being hit over the head with an ax,” court documents say.

Sgt. Reyhons began working with Clinton County in 1993 as a Communications Operator. He then began

his law enforcement career from 1994 as a Reserve Deputy with the Clinton County Sheriff’s office. Shortly after becoming a Reserve Deputy, he was then hired on in 1995 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, where he remains employed today.

Deputy Reyhons’s first duties at the office were working in the Jail. ln 2001, Deputy Reyhons transferred to the Patrol Division. ln 2003, he was promoted to Road Patrol Sergeant after undergoing the required testing and interviewing process.

ln hls free time, Sgt. Reyhons volunteers with the Andover Volunteer Fire Department and is a member of the Camanche Masonic Lodge and Clinton Moose Family Center. He also volunteers his tlme maintaining the grounds at the Clinton River church.

Sgt. Reyhons is a graduate of the lowa Law Enforcement Academy 146nd Basic Training Class in 1995. Prior to attending the academy, Scott Reyhons’s education included majoring in business at Loras College in Dubuque, USAF Firefighter School and ASAF Fire Rescue School at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, lll.



