Clinton County Sheriff’s Office implements body cams

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office announced they are implementing the use of body worn cameras.

Chief Deputy Steve Diesch began researching body worn camera systems and policies in 2018 after he identified a need for the technology.

The research led to selecting a system that was compatible with the current Arbitrator Mobile Video Recording in-car camera system, as well as being able to store videos on currently county owned servers instead of paying for offsite storage.

The body cameras were purchased with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office forfeiture and seizures funds.

The intent is for the body worn cameras to provide safety and transparency for the public and sheriff’s office personnel, says Clinton County Sheriff Rick Lincoln.