The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency has announced that its facilities will be closed on Monday, July 4th in observance of Independence Day. CCASWA will reopen for normal hours on Tuesday, July 5th. Business hours are Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Public dropoff hours are Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Fridays from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

For questions about the Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, please call 563-243-4749 or click here.