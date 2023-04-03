Today, on April 3, Clinton County filed a lawsuit against the City of Clinton related to the debt the city owes the county for the Lincolnway Railport Project.

Beginning in 2010, Clinton County provided the city financing of $6 million to fund the project. The county did so with the understanding the city would repay the county within 10 years, but so far, the city of Clinton has repaid less than $800,000, according to a county release.

(cityofclintoniowa.gov)

On Oct. 16, 2009, the city estimated the costs of the Lincolnway Railport Project to be $10.8 million. The city had approximately $4 million in proceeds from a 1995 bond issue to spend on the project and was seeking additional funding from the county to fund a portion of the project, according to the lawsuit.

Over the life of the county-issued bonds, the county has made principal payments of $6,085,000 and interest payments of $1,114,940 — for a total of $7,199,940. The county says Clinton has thus far repaid the county $787,842.15 pursuant to their agreement.

The county has tried for more than a year to resolve this matter without court intervention. Given the city’s failure to honor its promises or even respond to the county’s offer to resolve this matter, the county was forced to file the lawsuit, the Monday release said.

Clinton County regrets that it had to take this step, but looks forward to resolving this matter with the city, the county said.