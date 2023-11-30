A 46-year-old Clinton County Supervisor was sentenced to probation after he pleaded guilty to a serious-misdemeanor charge of OWI-first offense, court records show.

Daniel Srp was sentenced Tuesday in Clinton County Court, according to court records.

Documents say the court deferred judgment in the case for a period of one year. During the period of deferred judgment, Srp was placed on unsupervised probation.

Daniel Srp (Clinton County Jail)

According to court records, Srp is to “have no law violations” and “shall complete the Iowa Course of Drinking Drivers through the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.”

A hearing on deferred judgments is set for March 1, 2024, in Clinton County to determine whether Srp has completed all requirements of deferred judgment and probation, court records show.

The arrest

According to arrest affidavits, police pulled Srp over shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, for speeding 63 mph in a 45 mph zone in the area of Highway 67 and North Washington Boulevard, Camanche.

Srp said he was leaving a Halloween party in Clinton, police allege in affidavits. After he was read his Miranda Rights, he said he had about five or six drinks, which included beer and a shot of whiskey, police say in affidavits.

The Clinton County Board of Supervisors adopts the yearly county budget, raises county revenue through levied taxes, approves licenses and zoning, appoints members to various boards and commissions, sets county policy and administers various county programs, according to its website.