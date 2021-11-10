Clinton County Veteran Affairs needs volunteer drivers for area veterans

Clinton County Veterans Affairs is looking for a few good volunteer drivers.

The Clinton County Veterans Affairs Office needs volunteer drivers to assist area veterans with transportation to medical and wellness appointments.

Each month, 30-40 local veterans with no other means of transport rely on this free service to travel to appointments at Quad Cities and Iowa City Veterans facilities.

If you are interested in serving those who served, contact the Clinton County Veterans Affairs Office at 563-242-1151. More information and volunteer driver requirements can be found at the Clinton County Veterans Affairs Office Facebook page.