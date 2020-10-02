Clinton County “WhereUVote” app updated for General Election

Erik Van Lancker, the Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, announced that the “WhereUVote – Clinton County” mobile app has been updated with information about the General Election on November 3.

The app lets voters know where and when to vote in the General Election, which will be important since the number of polling places has been reduced because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We made sure the app was updated for this election because some voters will need to vote at a location where we traditionally don’t conduct elections in Clinton County,” Van Lancker explained. “Because of the pandemic, some polling locations have been consolidated and to larger facilities that have more space to accommodate social distancing.”

Van Lancker also added that the app will have information about early voting as well as sample ballots to review.

The free app is available for download in both the Apple and Android app stores. A link to download the app can also be found on the Clinton County elections website.