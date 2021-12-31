Clinton declared snow emergency for weekend

The City of Clinton announced in a release that it will be under a snow emergency Saturday morning through Sunday night:

The City of Clinton has declared a Snow Emergency to be in effect from: 6:00 a.m. Saturday, January 1, 2022 until 11:00 p.m. Sunday, January 2, 2022.

If vehicles have not been removed by 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 1, 2022, the Clinton Police Department will enforce the ticket and/or towing process.

PLEASE remove all vehicles from the streets, if possible; crews may only be able to clear one path if vehicles have not been removed, and with the amount of snow and ice anticipated, the crew may not be able to go back again later.

Calendar Parking is NOW in effect. Whenever there is a Snow Emergency or Event, Calendar Parking automatically goes into effect. Calendar Parking ends 72 hours after the snow has stopped.

Please be aware that all snow routes will be cleared first, before crews begin to clear residential areas.

Please contact the Public Works Office at 242-2144 option 1, option 3 with any questions on this matter.