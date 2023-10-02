Some city departments in Clinton will be closing next week for staff training and Indigenous Peoples’ Day (Columbus Day).

In an email, the city announced that City Hall, Building and Neighborhood Services and the Ericksen Community Center’s administrative offices will be closed on Monday, October 9 for staff development. All phone calls will be returned on Tuesday, October 10 during normal office hours.

The Fitness Area at the Ericksen Community Center will be open on Monday, October 9 during regularly scheduled hours. All evening programming at the Community Center will be held as scheduled.

While the Clinton Public Library will be open during their regular hours on Monday, October 9, they will be closed on Thursday, October 12 for staff development.

The MTA administrative offices will be open on Monday, October 9 during their regularly scheduled hours. Bus routes and para-transit services will be on their normal schedules on Monday, October 9. The Police Department’s administrative offices will be open on Monday, October 9 during regularly scheduled hours.

Garbage, yard waste and recycling collection will not be affected by city closures. Collection will take place as scheduled on Monday, October 9.

