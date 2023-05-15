The City of Clinton was awarded a funding commitment from the Iowa DOT RISE Fund for the Lincolnway Industrial Rail and Air Park through the RISE Local Development program to assist in construction of about 4,650 feet of 36th Avenue South, a news release says.

This project is necessary to provide improved access to the Lincolnway Industrial Rail and Air Park, an Iowa Economic Development Authority-certified site of more than 375 acres, according to the release. The estimated total RISE-eligible project cost is $4,866,250 and the estimated RISE grant is $2,919,750. The remaining project cost ($1,946,500) will be covered by Atlas Roofing Corporation.

The grant will allow the City of Clinton to complete 36th Avenue South between South 54th Street and 380th Avenue.

“The City would like to thank the Iowa Department of Transportation for their support of this project and for the grant award,” the release says.