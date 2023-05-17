The City of Clinton has announced that the Iowa Economic Development Authority awarded the city a Community Catalyst and Building Remediation Emergency Grant in the amount of $100,000 for the Old Bethel building project at 303 S. 3rd St., a news release says.

The property was previously owned by Bethel African ME Church. The history of the church is significant to the community. It was the first African-American church in the city, organized in Clinton in 1865 and erected in 1868.

The property has fallen into disrepair over the years, with the roof and exterior in poor condition, the release says. The property owner, Great Revivalist Real Estate Holdings LLC (d/b/a Great Revivalist Brewery), will save the structure, complete needed repairs and preserve the history of the site.

The project is a partnership of the City of Clinton, the Downtown Clinton Alliance and the Great Revivalist Brewery.

“The City would like to thank the Iowa Economic Development Authority for their support of this project and for the generous grant award,” the release says.