The Clinton Firefighters Local 609 is collecting donations to “Fill the Boot” for the MDA Boot Block. “Fill the Boot” will take place at the intersections of 13th Avenue North & North 4th Street and 13th Avenue North & North 3rd Street from 8:00 a.m. -12 p.m. on July 1, with a rain date of July 8. Cash donations of any size are welcome.

For over 65 years, these “Fill the Boot” events have been a firefighter tradition, raising millions of dollars across the country. Funds raised currently help support more than 300,000 families nationwide living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 40 related neuromuscular diseases.