Clinton fire chief bids farewell

For over 30 years, Mike Brown has been a firefighter, and for the past 7 years he’s been Clinton’s fire chief.

But come Wednesday, he’ll put away the badge for good.

He’ll still be keeping busy though.

“I get to spend time with family, kids, grandkids, working on projects.”

On Tuesday, Clinton’s next fire chief Joel Atkinson will be sworn in. Brown has spent the last month making sure that Atkinson will be ready to take the reigns.

Brown says that getting to help his community is what meant the most to him.

“Great honor,” Brown said. “It’s a great community to work in and with the staff and elected officials, and most of my family is here so it’s been an honor to be you know, in charge of everybody’s safety.”

Brown says that he doesn’t have many plans after retirement.



But there’s one last reminder brown wanted to give everyone:

“Of course stay safe and make sure you got batteries in your smoke detectors,” Brown said.