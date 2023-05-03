The Clinton Fire Department hosted a National Fire Academy “Fire Investigation: First Responders” course at the Clinton Community College Technology Center on April 27-28. Hosting this National Fire Academy Class was made possible through a partnership with the FSTB (Iowa Fire Service Training Bureau), which allows local departments to host up to nine classes a year across the State of Iowa, according to a news release.

This two-day, 16-hour course presented an overview of the basics of fire chemistry that will assist the firefighter in understanding their role in relation to fire suppression and the ensuing investigation process. The course stresses the importance fire scene awareness, evidence identification, preservation and the basics of a fire investigation. This course brings together the appreciation for suppression, investigation, science and law.

The class was instructed by certified National Fire Academy Instructor Sedric Ketchum who retired from the Sacramento Valley, California area after 33 years of service and was attended by 24 firefighters from Clinton, Tiffin, Maquoketa, Charles City, Preston and Marshalltown, Iowa.

Sandry Fire Supply Equipment and Service donated the beverages and light snacks for the two-day event with Eastern Iowa Community Colleges providing the classroom space and facilities.