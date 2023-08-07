No one was injured after an apartment fire in Clinton yesterday.

The Clinton Fire Department was dispatched to the 2600 block of N. Fourth Street at about 8:14 p.m. last night for a report of a second-floor apartment on fire. When the department arrived with 12 personnel, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from a second-floor apartment. Several bystanders reported that people were still inside the apartment.

Firefighters knocked down the fire quickly, got a water supply and searched four apartments, but didn’t find anyone inside. Crews remained onsite for about two hours, looking for hot spots. The fire remains under investigation.