Clinton Fire Dept. tracing the source of recent positive cases

Five firefighters in Clinton contract the Coronavirus, and now the department is trying to find the source.

The firefighters tested positive this week.

The most recent was Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Right now, all of them are on a 10-day quarantine.

The department has 45 total firefighters.

Chief Joel Atkinson says, firefighters regularly answer a Covid questionnarire.

If they answer that they’ve been around anyone with Covid-19, firefighters will keep working, but in full-protective PPE, including a mask, gown, gloves and eye protection.

Matt Prescott, the owner of Candlelight Inn restaurant in Clinton says, he has no concerns and knows the Clinton Fire Department is doing their best with the situation.

