Clinton Franciscans to host non-violence advocate Eli McCarthy in Zoom presentation

With a mission of active nonviolence and peacemaking, the Sisters of St. Francis are working to promote peace by hosting a Zoom conversation with nonviolence advocate, author and educator, Eli McCarthy, Ph.D.

The program, hosted by the Franciscan Peace Center, will be 1 p.m. Friday. The event is free, but registration is required at www.ClintonFranciscans.com

McCarthy is a co-founder of the DC Peace Team – an organization that works to prevent conflicts from turning violent primarily through the use of unarmed civilian protection. For more than a decade, he has led numerous training sessions empowering volunteers to recognize and intervene in situations at risk of erupting in violence.

Most recently, they were present on the streets of Washington, DC on Jan. 6 when a crowd broke into the U.S. Capitol.

McCarthy is also a professor at Georgetown University where he teaches justice and peace studies. His most recent book is called “A Just Peace Ethic Primer: Building Sustainable Peace and Breaking Cycles of Violence” (2020).

McCarthy also has been actively involved in the Catholic Nonviolence Initiative, a project of Pax Christi International, which is a global appeal to the Catholic Church to re-commit to the centrality of Gospel nonviolence and affirm the vision and practice of active nonviolence at the heart of the Catholic Church. The appeal, crafted in a consensus process, was released at the end of the Nonviolence and Just Peace conference in Rome, April 2016.

The Franciscan Peace Center was established by the Sisters of St. Francis as means for integrating Franciscan spirituality with the mission of promoting active nonviolence and peacemaking, as well as advocating for social justice issues and care for the Earth. More information is available at www.ClintonFranciscans.com.