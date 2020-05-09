Clinton Goodwill re-opened; Other Quad Cities locations coming soon

Stores are reopening in Iowa as COVID restrictions ease across the state.

In Clinton, Goodwill is back open–The thrift shops’ first week back. They’ve been swamped since they re-opened on the first of May.

“The phone’s been ringing off the hook,” Ashley Whalen, the store’s manager said. “I think a lot of people were at home and they were cleaning out their house and doing a natural spring cleaning and we’re here to take all those in now.”

It’s something other locations in the area will be facing soon.

“We’ve been getting calls from a lot of people in the Quad Cities that want to do that drive to us,” Whalen said.

The employees have always worn gloves to process donations, but more personal hygiene standards have been implemented.

“First thing I do when I come in is I put my personal items away,” Windy Kremer, an employee of the store said. “I wash my hands, I safely put on my mask, clock in and get right to work.”

Meanwhile, at the front of the store…

“All of our staff members and customers are required to wear a mask,” Whalen said. “When they come in, those carts and baskets are sanitized when our customers leave so they’re clean. Whenever our donors pull up, to drop off their items, we have industrial size boxes outside. They are labeled clothing only, and we have a couple different areas that they can donate.”

The Goodwill locations in Muscatine, Burlington, Bettendorf, and Davenport will be open for donations only next Monday.