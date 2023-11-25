The Iowa Tourism Office has released new data showing tourism-related expenditures in the state reached $6.9 billion in 2022, a 13 percent increase over 2021, according to a news release.

Travel-generated expenditures in Clinton County totaled $69.52 million, an increase of 8.5% over 2021. Tourism-related recreation was up 12.6% year over the year, but all segments (including lodging, transportation, and food & beverage) saw an increase, the release says.

Matt Parbs (L) and Lesley Webster (Grow Clinton)

“Grow Clinton aims to have Clinton County crack the top 10 counties for tourism-related expenditures. As the 12th most populous county, our expenditures currently rank 14th in the stat,” said Matt Parbs, vice president of community & economic development of Grow Clinton.

“We have strong growth momentum in the River Cities, and since we work with Fulton and Illinois to market our joint area, our regional impact is probably a top 10 county in Iowa,” he said. “We continue to focus on bringing small meetings, bus tours, recreation seekers, concertgoers, and families to discover Clinton.”

Additional data from the Tourism Economics study shows travel-generated state and local tax receipts at $1.1 billion. Tourism in Iowa also supported 68,607 jobs, comprising 5% of all jobs in the state. The tourism industry in Clinton County employs 758 people, both directly and indirectly. Tourism employs 527 people directly, and employment has seen a 3% increase.

The total economic impact of tourism in Clinton County increased from $99.36 million to $106.48 million in 2022 and generated $7.29 million in local taxes. According to the Iowa Tourism Office, “Without tourism in Iowa, each household would pay an average of about $874 more yearly in property taxes,” said Lesley Webster, director of placemaking & tourism for Grow Clinton.

“Tourism spending is a major driver of economic growth in our region,” Weber said. “In addition, we know that 64% of people who visit a place report they would consider moving there. So tourism generates revenue and job spending, benefits workforce development efforts, and enhances our quality of life.”

The entire report is available here.

The Iowa Tourism Office, part of the Iowa Economic Development Authority, works closely with community partners, attractions and events, to promote the state’s vast scenery and unique history. For more information on Iowa tourism, visit here.