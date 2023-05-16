After four years of collaboration with the Canadian Pacific Railroad, Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT), and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), the City of Clinton has established a Quiet Zone from 9th Avenue North to 6th Avenue South through Riverview Park, a news release says.

A quiet zone is a section of a rail line at least one‐half mile in length that contains one or more consecutive public highway‐rail grade crossings at which locomotive horns are not routinely sounded when trains are approaching the crossings. Trains are set to cease sounding their horns in advance of these crossings on May 31, 2023, but may still sound them in emergency situations, the release says.

The City Council invested nearly $2.0 million of public money in this area, including removal of three crossings (South 1st Street, 4th Avenue South, and 4th Avenue North), along with upgraded safety improvements at all other public crossings. The Iowa DOT, Canadian Pacific, and Federal Highway Administration also invested approximately $500,000 in grant money for these upgraded crossing improvements in this area.

The next phase of this project will extend from 22nd Avenue North to 32nd Avenue North, and includes removal of crossings at 22nd Avenue North and 25th Avenue North, along with upgraded safety improvements at 23rd Avenue North, Main Avenue, 30th Avenue North, and 32nd Avenue North. This project is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2024, and is also a shared funding effort between the City of Clinton, Canadian Pacific Railroad, Iowa DOT, and FHWA.

“The City of Clinton would like to thank the Canadian Pacific Railroad, Iowa DOT, and Federal Railroad Administration for their work and partnership on this project,” the release says.