Clinton holds a peaceful protest

A new demonstration took place in Clinton on Tuesday afternoon in response to the death of George Floyd.



The hot temperatures didn’t stop protesters from coming out, nearly a hundred people showed up.



The Clinton Police Department was there to make sure things didn’t escalate.



Tiffany Harris was one of the speakers at the peaceful protest.



“People are tired of all the nonsense that’s been happening in the world they want to see justice they want to see peace its just too long especially for the African American Community, because we’re just tired,” said Harris.



Bianca Jo Leab took her children to the protest and hope they will grow up in a better world.



“A world that doesn’t see color because honestly my oldest three are white and black right here a different color and he’s my youngest and they don’t see that and they’ve never asked questions and so I think I did one thing right with raising them because it’s what you teach your kids,” said Leab.



Todd Monaghn also spoke during the protest and had one interaction stick out.



“A lady did say I’m so glad that young people are here because we as a generation we kinda failed and allowed this to happen,” said Monaghn.



Clinton Police announced that after the demonstration ended and while protesters were leaving they had to arrest one person for disorderly conduct.