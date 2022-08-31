Clinton community professionals and community members will hold the annual Overdose and Addiction Awareness Vigil tonight at Clinton Riverview Park.

Today is National Overdose Awareness Day, and from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Clinton community professionals and community members will hold the 5th-annual Overdose and Addiction Awareness Vigil.

This will be an evening of education and awareness, as well as an opportunity to pay tribute to those lost to overdoses and struggling or recovering from addiction, at the Clinton Riverview Park Bandshell.

This is part of the International Overdose Awareness Day, which is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose and remember those who have died without stigma and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind and reduce the stigma of addiction, according to a release from Kristin Huisenga, executive director of the Clinton Substance Abuse Council.

At today’s Clinton event, the schedule is:

5-6 p.m.: Resource Tables & Music

6-8 p.m.: Education, Awareness, & Testimonials

8 p.m.: Moment of Silence & Prayer Vigil



For more information, visit this website or Clinton CRUSH+ on Facebook. CRUSH+ stands for Community Resources United to Stop Heroin and other drugs. CRUSH+ strives to provide viable resources within the community to combat the opioid epidemic through identification, education, treatment and prevention.

