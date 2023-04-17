The flood gates at 9th Avenue North in Clinton will be installed on Thursday, April 20, at 9 a.m. based on current river level projections, according to a news release.

For more information, contact the Regional Water Reclamation Facility at 563-363-2090.

The Quad-Cities region has faced recent storms and tornadoes, and now flooding could be next. Scott County Deputy Emergency Director Brian Payne spoke with Local 4 News about potential flooding and the plans you can start to make. Click on the video to hear what he had to say.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 67% chance of reaching major flood stages at the Rock Island and LeClaire river gauges. Based on current information, river crest levels could be reached about the last week of April through the first week of May.