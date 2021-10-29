Clinton K9 officer receives bulletproof vest from national non-profit

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

The Clinton Police Department has a new way to protect a key team member. The department received a bulletproof vest for one of its four-legged members of the force, Griz, a three-year-old German Shepherd.

The bulletproof vests typically cost between $1,700 and $2,200. Griz was selected from a pool of applicants, and the Clinton Police Department received the vest from the national non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, whose whose mission is to provide bullet and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories