Clinton K9 officer receives bulletproof vest from national non-profit

The Clinton Police Department has a new way to protect a key team member. The department received a bulletproof vest for one of its four-legged members of the force, Griz, a three-year-old German Shepherd.

The bulletproof vests typically cost between $1,700 and $2,200. Griz was selected from a pool of applicants, and the Clinton Police Department received the vest from the national non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, whose whose mission is to provide bullet and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country.