Clinton LumberKings hosting blood drive

The Clinton LumberKings are partnering with the American Red Cross to hold a blood drive at NelsonCorp Field.

The drive will be held on Monday, November 30 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. inside the home clubhouse next to the stadium on 6th Avenue North. Donors can park in the lot across the street from NelsonCorp Field.

All presenting donors will get a coupon for 20% off a purchase at in the LumberKings’ team store. Donors aged 16 – 24 will receive a $10 e-gift card by email.

Snacks and refreshments will be available.

Donors can book appointments in advance at this website which will save time at registration.

All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies and plasma from antibody-positive donations may help current coronavirus patients.