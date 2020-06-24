Clinton LumberKings to host 4th of July weekend activities

The two-day event will host multiple activities on July 3rd and 4th at NelsonCorp Field.

The event will kickoff on July 3rd with the annual Bowman, Pickney and Evans Concert starting at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. The Clinton Rod Club Car Show is free to the public and will be on display from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., adjacent to NelsonCorp Field on 6th Avenue North. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

On July 4th, public is invited to join ‘Front row for the Fireworks’ at the NelsonCorp Field, where families can participate in fun activities planned from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. These activities include various games for kids and Axe Throwing for adults. Splash for Cash and 50/50 raffle will be held prior to the fireworks show.

The fireworks will start around 9:15 p.m.

Food and drinks will be available all night long.

The LumberKings Picnic Garden area will be limited to the first 500 guests on both days to ensure social distancing. Advanced tickets are on sale now at the LumberKings office. A $5 donation is requested for admission – proceeds to benefit the 4th of July Festival.