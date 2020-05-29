Clinton Lumberkings to host a concert for first event of the season

Baseball is normally being played this time of the year in Clinton, but due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the season is on hold. On Saturday the Clinton Lumberkings are going to have a concert. General Manager, Ted Tornow says that they are trying to hold the concert and take every precaution possible.

“We obviously can’t play any baseball so we’re gonna have a big ole restaurant and we’re gonna have some beautiful background music provided by the Unidynes out on the field.” Said Tornow. “So plenty of social distancing as you can see we’ve got the tables spread apart. We’ve got sanitizer stations out. We’re gonna require everybody to have a mask.”

Tornow says that it feels weird not having baseball games right now. He hopes that this could be a step in the right direction towards getting back to normalcy.

“This is the first time in 37 years that I’ve never had an event in April or May that isn’t baseball.”

As part of the precautions, the playground down the left field line will remain closed. They can operate at 50% capacity, but they aren’t planning to allow that many people in.

“We’re hoping to have a good crowd, but we’re not gonna you know sell it to the rafters.” Tornow said. “We’ve got a 5,000 seat stadium. I know we can do 50% capacity, but for what we’ve got and what we wanna do, we’re gonna limit it to about 350. Maybe 400 standing room.”

They will have their restaurant open and running for guests, and the stadium’s signature food item is on the menu.

“You have to have the garbage pail. It definitely will raise your cholesterol level at least 300 points.”

The gates will open at 4:00 pm and admission is $5 per person.