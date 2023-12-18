A Clinton man is behind bars after police say he was involved in a shooting at a bar yesterday.

According to public court documents, Clinton Police were called to Ohana’s Neighborhood Bar in Clinton on December 17 at about 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found several victims with gunshot wounds. The release says officers spoke with witnesses who identified Ralph Antonio Beal as the person who was shooting in the bar. The witnesses told police that two customers subdued Beal and took the firearm. Beal fled the scene.

Ralph Antonio Beal (Clinton Police Department)

Officers responded to MercyOne’s emergency department, where three people were being treated for gunshot wounds. Two victims were in critical condition, requiring advanced medical treatment, while the third suffered what appeared to be a minor facial gunshot wound.

While Clinton Police were investigating the situation, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen, reporting that they saw a man, later identified as Beal, at a gas station and it appeared that he had serious injuries. Court records say deputies found the vehicle the witness reported Beal in, which was registered to him. They conducted a stop and detained Beal, who had injuries consistent with being subdued in the bar following the shooting.

Beal has been charged with one count of reckless use of a firearm – serious injury, two counts of willful injury causing serious injury and one count of willful injury causing bodily injury. Reckless use of a firearm and willful injury causing serious injury are class C felonies, while willful injury causing bodily injury is a class D felony. He is being held in the Clinton County Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond. He has a preliminary hearing on December 28.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact the Clinton Police Department at (563) 243-1458 or Clinton County Crime Stoppers at (888) 883-8015.