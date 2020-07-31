Clinton man arrested for attempted murder

Karlyn Kurtus Kalina, 34, of Clinton, was arrested on June 30, 2020, by the Clinton County Police for attempted murder.

A Clinton man was arrested by the Clinton Police Department for attempted murder.

On July 30 around 6:15 p.m., the Clinton Police were called to the Chancy Fire Station after a 46-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his left arm and left torso arrived there in a private vehicle. The victim was later transported to Iowa City with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation by the police lead them to 2564 Sabula Avenue where the shooting took place and the arrest of Karlyn Kurtus Kalina, 34, of Clinton, for attempted murder.

Kalina is being held in the Clinton County Jail on $100,000 cash only bond.