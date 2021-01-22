Clinton man arrested in Davenport on drug charges

A Clinton man was arrested in Davenport after a drug investigation by the Blackhawk Area Task Force and Quad Cities Metropolitan Enforcement Group on Thursday.

Norton Ralph Bolton, Jr., 39, has been charged with:

One count of intent to deliver methamphetamine under 5 grams

Three counts of intent to deliver methamphetamine over 5 grams

Two counts of failure to affix a drug tax stamp

The investigation resulted in the seizure of 28.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Bolton is currently being held in the Scott County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Charges have been filed in Clinton County.

The Clinton Police Department Street Crimes and Targeted Enforcement Team assisted in the investigation.