Clinton police have made an arrest after an extensive investigation into accusations of enticing a minor for sexual purposes.

In a news release from the department, officers arrested Michael James McArdle, 25 of Clinton on Sunday, October 22. He’s been charged with one count of enticing a minor under 16 for sexual purposes, a class D felony, and four counts of disseminating obscene material to a minor, a serious misdemeanor. He is being held on $5,000 cash bond and has a preliminary hearing on October 31.

Michael McArdle (Clinton Police Department)

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton County Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation.