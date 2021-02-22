Clinton man sentenced in federal court for firearm offense

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Kyle Charles Julian, 26, of Clinton.

Kyle Charles Julian, 26, of Clinton.

On Monday, United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Kyle Charles Julian, 26, of Clinton, to 46 months in prison for felon in possession of a firearm.

Julian was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison sentence as well as pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

On May 1, 2020, when the Clinton Police Department performed a traffic stop on Julian, a convicted felon, they found he had a firearm.

The incident was investigated by the Clinton Police Department and the case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story