A Clinton man was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 24, to eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, related to his involvement in a January 2022 shooting in Davenport.

According to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, Timothy Eugene

Angel, 39, fired multiple shots in the area of 13th Street and Washington Street, a residential

area, during the early morning hours of Jan. 29, 2022, according to a U.S. Justice Department release Wednesday.

Evidence presented showed that Angel was involved in an altercation inside the Thunderguard Club, that the other involved party was kicked out of the club, and that Angel then left the club, retrieved a firearm, and fired numerous rounds, striking one person.

Leonard Fisher, 32, of Davenport, was identified as another shooter involved. In January 2023, Fisher was convicted by a federal jury of possessing a firearm as a felon. Fisher’s sentencing is set for May 31, 2023. Fisher faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. This case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

In May 2021, the Department of Justice launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.