Clinton man sentenced to federal prison for child pornography charge

A 45-year-old Clinton man has been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Ray Daytrel Hopkins was sentenced by U. S. District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose to 120 months in prison, according to a news release from the U. S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Iowa.

He also was ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release after his prison term and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund and $6,000 in restitution.

According to court documents, Hopkins was identified by law enforcement when an SD card from Hopkins’ camera was turned over to the Clinton Police Department.

After they reviewed the SD card’s contents, law enforcement uncovered multiple videos of nude minor females, then executed a search warrant at Hopkins’ home, where they seized additional electronic devices.

Law enforcement found more sexually explicit images of minor girls on Hopkins’ phone.

Hopkins pleaded guilty to the charge on April 9, and admitted he knowingly possessing the images.

Acting U. S. State’s Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. Clinton Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.