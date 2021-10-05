Clinton man sentenced to federal prison for child pornography

A Clinton man, Joshua Del Chandler, was sentenced on Monday, Oct. 4 in federal court in Davenport by U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose to 17 1/2 years in prison for the receipt and distribution of child pornography.

Chandler was ordered to serve seven years of supervised release to follow his prison term and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund and $11,000 in restitution. Chandler, age 38, was identified as a suspect after a cell phone and laptop belonging to him were turned over to the FBI in April 2020, according to a Tuesday release.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the devices and located 22 images and three videos depicting child pornography. In February 2021, the FBI executed a search warrant at Chandler’s residence. Multiple electronic devices were seized, revealing an additional 70 images and 131 videos of child pornography.

In a post-Miranda statement, Chandler admitted to knowingly possessing, receiving, and distributing child pornography. On May 14, 2021 Chandler pleaded guilty to the charge.

Acting U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigated the case.

This matter was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative, which was started in 2006 as a nation-wide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action, and public awareness in order to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children.

Anyone having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.