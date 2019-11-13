Clinton man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for child pornography

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sentenced Ryan Mitchell Budde, 34, of Clinton, Iowa, to 130 months in prison for receiving and

distributing child pornography.

According to a news release, Budde will serve six years of supervised release following his imprisonment, pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund, pay $5,000 in restitution, and comply with the sex offender registry requirements upon release.

A social media company in 2017 informed law enforcement when 27 files containing child pornography were uploaded to the social media site.

Authorities seized two cellular phones and two laptops belonging to Budde. A total of 365 images were identified as child pornography and recovered from these devices. Further investigation also revealed that Budde would pretend to be a 15-year-old virgin and had chat sessions with

young boys.