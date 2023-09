A 41-year-old Clinton man has been sentenced to prison on methamphetamine-related charges, a news release says.

On Sept. 6, David Jon Kinkaid was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the release says.

According to court documents, on the evening of Nov. 24, 2021, Clinton Police stopped a truck for an equipment violation. Kinkaid was the driver. A drug-detecting police dog alerted to the odor of narcotics in the truck. A search of the truck revealed that Kinkaid had more than 2,000 grams of meth, as well as a loaded, .45-caliber pistol.

Kinkaid had the pistol to protect himself, his drugs, and his drug proceeds, officials say in the release. After his imprisonment, Kinkaid will serve five years of supervised release.

U. S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. This case was investigated by the Clinton Police Department, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the United States Drug Enforcement Agency.