Clinton man wins Star Wars marathon contest

A Clinton man’s love of Star Wars has won him an out of this world prize.

Star Wars’ latest installment Rise of Skywalker came out on December 20.

And to prepare for it, cabletv.com held a marathon contest calling on fans to convince the website to send them a thousand dollars to watch the ten main movies.

Aaron Fullan been a Star Wars fan from the first time he got to watch a new hope on VHS, but he’s found more than a contest prize from the series.

Cabletv.com was looking for someone to be creative in how they share their watching experience, and Fullan’s usual Facebook content impressed contest judges.

“How I gained most of my audience is through humor and things like that. So I decided I’d do videos I think my viewers would like,” Fullan said. “So I just did a few funny videos throughout the week. Posted updates, quotes, that kind of stuff.”

Fullan said when he got the call…

“It took the person a few times…I was like who is this? Who is this!? You serious,” Fullan said.” “And they were like yeah, you’re the winner, we loved your video, and 10,000 people auditioned and applied and we chose you.”

Fullan won the thousand dollar prize, as well as an R2D2 popcorn maker, and a Chewbacca onesie.

But the biggest prize Fullan got from Star Wars, was finding his calling as a film composer.

“John Williams, who wrote the music for Star Wars…that’s how I got my start,” Fullan said. “I started collecting the soundtracks. And I went to a concert of his when i was in high school and I decided this is what I wanna do. “