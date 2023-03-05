A lifetime in the field of psychology education started for Wm. Rick Fry at Western Illinois University in the 1960s. Now, with a substantial planned gift to For the W: The Campaign for Western Illinois University in his estate, Fry’s legacy will continue to have an impact on faculty and students in the WIU Department of Psychology for generations, according to a news release.

Wm. Rick Fry (contributed photo)

Fry, who lives in Clinton, came to WIU in the late 1960s, finishing his bachelor’s degree in psychology in 1972. While in school at WIU, Fry received “incredible hands-on opportunities” and the nudge he needed to start his career, the release says.



“The education and support given by the psychology faculty at Western provided a direction and motivation for the rest of my professional life,” Fry said.

One of those opportunities involved conducting a research project with Dr. Gene Smith. Fry reported that he received supportive mentoring from Smith on his senior research project, which studied the effects of performance feedback when given with either lots or little eye contact.

Outside the classroom, Fry remembers his time at WIU fondly, including some elements of campus that have evolved over the years.

“I recall walking through the Union to class and hearing the jukebox booming current hits across from the candy counter,” said Fry.

Experiences such as the Smith research project propelled Fry to Micighan to continue his education at Wayne State University, completing his master’s and doctoral degrees by the end of the 1970s. Fry recently completed a 40-year career as a professor at Youngstown State University and now is ready to pay it forward to the faculty and students at WIU.

“Education has allowed me to make the life I have, so I would like to do the same for others,” said Fry.

Fry is laying out plans to make a significant impact on the students and faculty in the WIU Department of Psychology by means of a planned gift in his estate. The six-figure gift will be split into two parts, one to fund a scholarship and the other to provide financial support for psychology faculty.

The Wm. Rick Fry Psychology Scholarship Fund will provide renewable $2,000 scholarships to undergraduate students majoring in psychology at WIU. Awards will be available to incoming first year students and to returning students. First preference will be for students from Burlington.

Fry acknowledged state funding limitations in his creation of this award, noting “we need to supplement those bright, talented students who otherwise would not be able to afford college.”

Additionally, the Wm. Rick Fry Psychology Endowment will provide financial support for WIU Psychology faculty to pursue research and professional development, including conference fees, travel, books, research materials and equipment. Fry intends to continue the legacy of excellent instruction and undergraduate support the psychology faculty provide.

“I hope more faculty will be able to carry out research projects that help train student researchers,” Fry shared, noting the importance of faculty staying current in the field.

Providing support both to faculty and students is a crucial element of Fry’s gifts.

“Without the excellent support and instruction I received, I would not be able to achieve my dream of becoming a college faculty member or be able to provide for this award,” Fry said.

Professor and Chair of the WIU Department of Psychology David Lane spoke to the impact Fry’s gifts will have on the University: “Undergraduates regularly ask me about scholarships available to Psych majors, so this will make a big difference for our students, many of whom are searching hard for financial support. And because our faculty work with student researchers, support for faculty research will end up benefiting students as well. Dr. Fry’s generosity is going to have an incredible impact on our department and I want to thank him for supporting us.”

Amy Crosby, director of development for the College of Arts and Sciences, also expressed appreciation for Fry’s generosity. “We are very thankful that Dr. Fry chose to support the students and faculty of WIU through his legacy gift. He is making a great impact on For the W: The Campaign for Western Illinois University and on future Leathernecks in the Psychology Department.”

With Fry’s planned gifts, he has earned membership in the Legacy Society, an exclusive giving circle for donors who provide for WIU through a bequest or other type of planned gift. Fry also has elevated to the Founders level of the Foundation Fellows Society, which recognizes donors who have supported WIU at a minimum of $250,000.

Additional information about the WIU Department of Psychology is available here and details about the For The W comprehensive campaign are available here.