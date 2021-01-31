Clinton Mayor announces new social-media campaign

Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion has announced a new social media campaign to focus on the Clinton area’s positive growth and business activities.

Maddasion will take the “Mayor’s Spotlight” on the road, traveling the community interviewing individuals who positively impact business and community growth.

Maddasion uncovers some of the hidden hard work contributing to the River Cities’ growth in an informal, short, stand-up interview setting with community leaders.

The first interviews were with Karen Rowell of the Downtown Clinton Alliance (DCA) and Tim Clark, owner of Zirkelbach Home Appliance. Rowell described the DCA efforts, including façade improvements, complete rehab of a downtown building, self-funded Christmas decorations, and summer floral arrangements that brighten the downtown.

Clark is also a DCA board member. He talks about Zirkelbach’s upcoming 75th anniversary in Downtown Clinton and how it is reinventing itself as larger retailers have left the area.

Next will be an interview with Chuck Thornton and the management team at Sweetheart Bakery and Homer’s Deli.

Look for more of Mayor Maddasion’ s positive focus soon on social media and YouTube.

“Mayor’s Spotlight” is produced in partnership with the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and Clinton Regional Development Corporation.