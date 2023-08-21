The Clinton Municipal Transit Authority (MTA) is offering free fixed route bus rides on Tuesday, August 22, Wednesday, August 23 and Thursday, August 24.
Passengers can click here to find route information or call (563) 242-3721.
by: Sharon Wren
Posted:
Updated:
