Because of rising flood waters, the Municipal Transit Administration Office, 1320 S. 2nd St., is currently closed to the public until further notice, according to a news release
For more information, contact the MTA via phone at 563-242-3721.
by: Linda Cook
Posted:
Updated:
Because of rising flood waters, the Municipal Transit Administration Office, 1320 S. 2nd St., is currently closed to the public until further notice, according to a news release
For more information, contact the MTA via phone at 563-242-3721.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now