Clinton’s Riverview Municipal Pool remains closed stemming from a June 2, 2022 criminal mischief incident where broken glass was identified on the pool deck and in the pool itself.

Thanks to the Parks & Recreation staff identifying the issue, and swift work of the Clinton Police using newly installed cameras on the riverfront, an arrest was made, a Thursday release from the city says.

On June 3, after an extensive and ongoing investigation, Nicholas Richmond, age 20, of Clinton, was arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree, a Class D felony.

State and Federal Code requires that a pool be drained anytime broken glass is identified in the water, which resulted in a loss of 510,000 gallons of water and delaying the original June 4th opening day indefinitely as opening the pool for the year takes weeks of preparation, the city release said.

The pool takes nearly a day to drain, and then the pool bottom must be completely dry so that all glass can be completely cleaned out which also takes time, and then an additional 1-2 days to refill. Once the pool is filled, the water circulates for up to 2 additional days to filter out any metals in the water before chemicals are introduced.

From there, a large surge of muriatic acid is then introduced into the water to get the total alkalinity lowered so that pH can be regulated, which can also span several days. Once this takes place, they can begin to introduce chlorine and then regulate all chemicals from there.

All of this is a timely process, and unlike residential pools where there is limited governance required, many codes and regulations must be in place before a public opening can take place, the Clinton release said.

“Rest assured that our pool staff is working tirelessly on getting the pool back up and running,.” the city said. “We appreciate everyone’s support and understanding during this time, and we are hopeful to announce an opening date in the coming days.”