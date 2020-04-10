Clinton named a 2019 Tree City USA

The Arbor Day Foundation named Clinton, Iowa a 2019 Tree City USA in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.

The city also received a Tree City USA Growth Award for demonstrating environmental improvement and higher level of tree care.

Clinton had to meet 4 requirements in order to be recognized: a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

“Tree City USA communities see the positive effects of an urban forest firsthand,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees being planted and cared for by Clinton are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy to a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

More information on the program is available at this website.