The City of Clinton has a new At-Large Councilmember.

Six residents applied for the position and were interviewed at a special City Council meeting on Monday, August 22. Current Council members interviewed the applicants individually for 10-15 minutes at a time. After all applicants were interviewed, the Council went into closed session for about a half hour to make their decision. Mayor Scott Maddasion stated that the decision was difficult because the candidate pool was one of the strongest he’d ever seen.

Pat Determan was elected as the new At-Large Councilmember by a 5-1 vote. He’s a lifelong resident of the city and has owned a business there for the past 16 years. When asked by the Council what he thought the City’s greatest asset was, he said visitors to his business always commented on the riverfront and that the City was unique in having two downtowns and two bridges. In his interview, he said that Clinton was moving in the right direction and that he wanted to be part of its future. He said he wanted to join the Council but would run for office regardless.

Mayor Maddasion encouraged all the applicants to become more involved with the City by serving on its boards and commissions.