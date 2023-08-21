Clinton has opened a cooling center to help residents beat this week’s expected heat wave.

The Clinton County Administration Building, located at 1900 N. Third Street in Clinton will be available as a public cooling center from 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. this week through Friday, August 25th. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning from today through Thursday the 24th.

Clinton County policy lets the County Administration Building open as a cooling center during its regular business hours when an excessive heat warning is issued. Members of the public who need a place to cool off can use the building’s cafeteria from 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. each day.

Anyone who assistance outside of those hours should call the Red Cross at 1-800 RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). This number is answered 24 hours a day.

Clinton County Emergency Management says that if you have neighbors who are elderly or have medical issues, check on them often to ensure that they’re keeping cool. For more information on heat-related illnesses, including symptoms, click here.