The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning from noon today through 9 p.m. Friday. Clinton County policy allows the County to use its County Administration Building, located at 1900 N. Third Street in Clinton to serve as a cooling center during its regular business hours when an excessive heat warning is issued. Any residents who need a place to cool off can use the building’s cafeteria until 4:30 p.m. now through Friday, July 28. The building opens at 8 a.m.

Anyone who needs assistance outside of those hours can contact the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The number is answered 24 hours a day. Clinton County Emergency Management recommends regularly checking on elderly neighbors and those with medical issues to make sure they’re staying cool.