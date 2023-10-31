Alliant Energy is considering a rate hike and the City of Clinton is not in favor of it.

Alliant’s Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) filed an application, or petition with the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) on October 12, seeking to increase its electric and natural gas base rates. The utility is requesting:

An increase in electric service revenue of $284 million, or about 16% above their existing electric revenue requirement.

An increase in natural gas service revenue of about $14 million, or 5% above their existing gas revenue requirement.

Alliant didn’t request an interim rate increase, so customer rates won’t change until the IUB decides. After a public hearing and review of all the evidence, testimony and other filings in the docket, the IUB can approve or deny the request, or approve it with modifications.

The IUB has created four opportunities for Alliant customers to attend public meetings to give feedback regarding the rate hike and the overall quality of service provided by the utility. One meeting will be virtual and three will be in-person.

Meeting locations include:

Virtual – Thursday, November 9 at 6 p.m. Click here for details on participating online.

In person – Cedar Rapids Monday, November 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hotel at Kirkwood Center, Main Ballroom, 7725 Kirkwood Blvd. S.W. This is the closest in-person meeting to Clinton.

Clear Lake –Tuesday, November 7 at 6 p.m. at The Surf Ballroom, 460 North Shore Drive

Creston –Wednesday, November 8, at 6 p.m. at Southwestern Community College, Performing Arts Center, 1501 W. Townline Street

The Clinton City Council has adopted Resolution No. 2023-624, which opposes the electric rate and natural gas rate increases. The resolution was passed on October 24, and the Council provided a signed copy of the resolution to the IUB.