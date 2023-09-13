Clinton Public Library and Council of Social Agencies of Clinton County will host a free Information Fair on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 3-5 p.m. at Clinton Park (South 4th St.).

More than 30 organizations that serve the Clinton area, including nonprofit organizations and local governmental entities, will be in attendance for people to learn about local health, educational, and financial resources, according to a Wednesday press release.

“Part of the library’s mission is to connect people to resources and the Council of Social Agencies shares resources with other local organizations monthly,” said Clinton Public Library Director Susan Mesecher. “By co-hosting this event, we can now share with the community what great resources are available in Clinton.”

Mesecher thinks that Clinton residents will benefit by connecting with organizations in person.

“Finding information can sometimes seem intimidating,” Mesecher said. “If people can meet in person and ask questions before they need help, it will ease their stress when seeking that information in the future.”

One organization that is participating in the Information Fair is MercyOne. Medical staff with the MercyOne Mobile Medical Unit will be available to provide interested individuals with free health screenings and vaccinations.

Free food provided by the organizers will be available for attendees from B & T Barbeque.

Individuals will have a chance to win raffle baskets by participating in an activity that encourages them to interact with various organizations.

If it rains on the event date, the backup location is the Clinton Community College Auditorium (1000 Lincoln Blvd.). For more information, visit the library’s website or social media platforms @IACPL.