The Clinton Peace Coalition invites individuals, families, organizations, and people of all ages to join in the annual Stop the Hate/Show the Love celebration at Jefferson Elementary school at 720 4th Avenue South in Clinton on Thursday, Sept. 15.

This free event will begin with a time of gathering at 4:30 p.m. at the school, where attendees will have the opportunity to make a peace craft and play games.

For 24 years, the event has stood as a meaningful way for the community to gather, make a statement of hope, and witness to peace, a news release says. Attendees are encouraged to bring posters that promote these ideas to the event.

The opening ceremony begins at 5:15 p.m. with Clinton Community High School Principal J.R. Kuch welcoming the group.

Karl Wolf will emcee the program, which will feature a message of peace delivered by Eric Sipes. He is a graduate of Clinton Community College and is currently working on a bachelor of education degree at St. Ambrose University.

He is a husband, father, and prospective teacher who enjoys reading history and sharing fellowship with others. The program will include performances by the Jefferson Elementary Chorus, a violin duet by Kristen Jones and Jade Stuart, and the Clinton High School A Cappella Choir.

After the musical performances, participants will join on a walk for peace along the Jefferson Elementary walking trail. Wristbands with the message “Living Peace 365” will be available for all participants.

The walk will end at the Jefferson Elementary Peace Pole, where Sarah Brubaker will share closing remarks and Karl Wolf will lead the group in singing “Let There Be Peace.” The celebration will conclude with the release of monarch butterflies, facilitated by Marion Johnson and provided by the Monarch Mavens.

The mission of the Clinton Peace Coalition is to promote a holistic approach to a peaceful lifestyle through the education, collaboration, and cooperation of individuals, families, and the organizations and agencies of the community. The Clinton Peace Coalition is comprised of representatives from Clinton Community College, YWCA Clinton, Sisters of St. Francis, Clinton Parks & Recreation, and Clinton Community School District Diversity Committee, along with individuals from our communities for whom the promotion of peace is a passion.

For more information about the Clinton Peace Coalition, contact Mardell Mommsen Flippen at Clinton Community College, 563-244-7006.